Oludayo Ojerinde, a young Nigerian tech expert in the health sector, has developed an invention to boost healthcare

Ojerinde, specialising in artificial intelligence, rolled out a health-focused chatbot to combat health challenges

In a chat with Legit.ng, the tech genius said the innovation was a deliberate attempt to help people seek second-opinion from the comfort of their homes

An artificial intelligence expert, Oludayo Ojerinde, has unveiled an Innovative Health-Focused Chatbot to address people’s healthcare needs.

Aside from building a chatbot, Ojerinde has published opinions and white papers to contribute to the body of knowledge in the artificial intelligence space.

He said the idea of building a chatbot for health consultation was premised on the need to help people get virtual consultation from the comfort of their homes, thereby eliminating hospital waiting time and helping address other healthcare challenges.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Ojerinde said:

“Having covered the health beat as a journalist for close to a decade in Nigeria, I do know that our healthcare system is far from being perfect. There are so many challenges, and we may not have a concrete data to tell the true story but some these challenges are not hidden. “Unfortunately, majority of the people that suffer these abnormalities are people who are struggling to meet up with the three-square meals daily, those who struggle to pay out-of-pocket for healthcare services, among others.

“It is not just about seeing challenges and leaving everything to the government. In my own little way, I’m trying to offer a solution in the form of a chatbot where all you need is to have a data on your mobile phone or laptop to understand the nature of your ailment.

“The chatbot is not in any way replacing the doctor, and it is not a tool for self-diagnosis. It is designed to complement the service you receive in the hospital, it is there to give you a second-opinion, get more information on you ailments among others.

“It is also free of charge to consult on ‘You and Your Health. Many of those who offer this service run it on a subscription model. You have to pay to access their service and it doesn’t come cheap. But we are saying, come with any health question you have, talk to our chatbot, and get a human-like conversation and solution. It is not a perfect system, but we are working hard to keep our database updated to address the health needs of our people.”

Key Features:

Personalised Health Conversations:

‘You and Your Health’ Chatbot utilises advanced natural language processing to engage users in personalised conversations about their health concerns, ensuring a tailored experience for every individual.

24/7 Accessibility:

With round-the-clock availability, the ‘You and Your Health’ Chatbot ensures users can seek guidance and information whenever needed, breaking down barriers to accessing health-related support.

Empathetic Interface:

The chatbot is designed to interact with users compassionately and understand, fostering comfort and trust in discussing sensitive health topics.

Integration with Health Data:

You and Your Health Chatbot seamlessly integrates with health data, allowing users to track and manage their health information within the conversation, promoting a holistic approach to well-being.

