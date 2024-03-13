Global site navigation

High Food Prices: FG To Disband Trade Market Unions? Fresh Details Emerge
Nigeria

by  Segun Adeyemi

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission advocates for eliminating trade market associations to ensure stability in food prices across our markets.

Dr Adamu Abdullahi, the Executive Vice Chairman of FCCPC, highlighted this during a discussion with journalists in Abuja on Monday alongside Consumer International.

The FCCPC are proposing the elimination of trade market associations.
The high cost of essential food items has been a major concern in Nigeria over the past few months. Photo Credit: Segun Adeyemi
Source: Original

He emphasised the necessity for practical solutions through collaborative efforts, pointing out that the government's significant oversight has been its failure to implement anti-competitive policies before integrating our economy.

He also warned about the theft of food items from warehouses and the interception of food trucks, indicating these actions pose severe threats to the nation.

He clarified that while the FCCPC doesn't directly control market prices, its role is to guide the government in ensuring fair pricing and protecting consumer rights.

Davine Minayo, a project specialist at Consumers International, urged the FCCPC and other relevant authorities to establish a system for monitoring food prices to ensure transparency.

She emphasised the need for improved management of food loss within the supply chain.

Ndukwe Okafor, a stakeholder, criticised the extent of corruption in subsidy programs.

Minayo also advocated for sufficient storage facilities to minimise food wastage.

