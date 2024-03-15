The EFCC has dragged former Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello, to court over his alleged involvement in a money laundering case

Legit.ng reports that the former governor and APC chieftain was charged alongside his nephew and two others

The EFCC said it is prosecuting the quartet on an amended 17-count charge of money laundering, breach of trust, and misappropriation of funds, totalling N84 million

Maitama, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has charged the immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, to court.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, seen on Friday, March 15, by Legit.ng, Bello was dragged before Justice James Omotosho of the federal high court.

Alongside his nephew Ali Bello and the duo of Dauda Sulaiman and Abdulsalam Hudu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain was accused of laundering N84 billion.

The case predates his emergence as Kogi governor.

The anti-graft agency said it is prosecuting the quartet on an amended 17-count charge of money laundering, breach of trust and misappropriation of funds.

Count one of the charges reads:

"That you, Ali Bello, Dauda Suleiman, Yahaya Adoza Bello (still at large) and Abdulsalam Hudu (still at large), sometime in September 2015 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, conspired amongst yourselves to convert the total sum of N80,246,470,089.88 (Eighty Billion, Two Hundred and Forty-six Million, Four Hundred and Seventy Thousand, Eighty-nine Naira, Eighty-eight Kobo), which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of your unlawful activity to wit: criminal breach of trust and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(b) and punishable under Section 15(3) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended.”

Source: Legit.ng