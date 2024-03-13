Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism and governance.

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, March 13, declared some Nigerians wanted for different crimes.

The offences range from money laundering to obtaining money by false pretence, fraud, alleged conspiracy, and fraudulent conversion of funds.

The commission, in the notice signed by its head of media and publicity, Dele Oyewale, displayed the pictures of the wanted persons and the details of their alleged crimes on its X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The Nigerian anti-corruption unit called on anyone with useful information as to the whereabouts of the said persons to contact any of the commission’s offices or the nearest police station or other security agencies.

One of those wanted by the EFCC is Ashay Mervyn, who the anti-graft agency accused of obtaining money under false pretence, and fraudulent conversion of funds. Mervyn is said to be a London resident.

Angel Odumodu, the chief operating officer (COO) of Vetifly, a helicopter booking service, was also declared wanted.

Names of those declared wanted are below:

Oluwasegun Eniola Edwin-Rich Chinedu Alexander Uwaezuoke Angel Odumodu Emmanuel Wisdowm Okoh Ashay Mervyn

Anti-corruption fight must promote growth - EFCC boss

Meanwhile, Ola Olukoyede, the EFCC boss, has said the commission's approach to crime-fighting will be to stimulate Nigeria's economic growth.

He promised that the EFCC would not be shutting down businesses.

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng