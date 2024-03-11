The United Kingdom home office said foreign health workers can no longer bring their dependants into the country

According to the announcement shared, this is part of its effort geared towards cutting migration into the country

This means that under the new rule, 120,000 Nigerians who arrived in the country last year will be affected

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over three years of experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Healthcare and social workers are no longer permitted to enter the UK with dependents, according to a new development.

Photo Credit: Jacoblund, COROIMAGE

Source: Getty Images

The UK Home Office announced this on Monday, March 11, 2024, through its verified X handle, which was formerly Twitter.

It stated:

"Care workers are no longer permitted to bring dependents into the UK on Health and Care Worker visas as of right now.”

It noted that the development is part of its plan to deliver the biggest-ever cut in migration.

It further stated that 120,000 people who arrived in the country last year would no longer be eligible under its new rules.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that it was considering reducing the number of dependents foreign care workers can bring for relocation.

The environmental secretary, Steve Barclay, stated that the Home Secretary, James Cleverly, was considering a ban on numbers as an alternative to reducing figures.

The immigration minister, Robert Jenrick, also proposed that foreign workers could be restricted from bringing their family members to the UK or allowed to come with one relative.

The policy was established under former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who said the country would ban international students from bringing family members to the United Kingdom unless they were taking postgraduate research courses.

Barclay said:

“We’re taking action, for example, on dependants, so around 150,000 student dependants where that route has been closed. That announcement has been made.”

“One of the areas where I know the home secretary will want to look is dependants of those coming into the care sector."

UK announces new travel requirements

Legit.ng reported that the United Kingdom (UK) has announced that Nigerians and other citizens, except British and Irish nationals, wishing to enter the country must apply for Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA).

The new rule will be effective on November 15, 2023, and will apply to everyone, including children.

The new travel rule means that all visa applicants wishing to travel to the UK need an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) card before they enter or transit through the country, New Telegraph reports.

