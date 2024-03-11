The United Kingdom recently banned Nigerian health and care workers from bringing their family members into the UK

Nigerians have since taken to social media to react to the news, which most likely will discourage Nigerians from travelling to the UK

Some Nigerians already living abroad said the policy makes no sense as they regard it as unfair for the affected care workers

Following the recent announcement by the United Kingdom to ban health and care workers from bringing their family members as dependents into the country, Nigerians have begun reacting.

Across social media, Nigerians, at home and abroad, have shared their opinions on the development.

Reacting to the development, a Nigerian based abroad, Dipo Awojide, by username @Ogbenidipo on Instagram, quoted Dr Harvey Olufunmilayo on the issue.

He said:

“How can you say you want people to leave their countries to come care for your families, but you want the same people to leave their own families back in their home countries?

“Again, it makes zero sense to me, but it is not my job to tell another country how to run its own country. Their country, their choice. We as Nigerians only need to fix our own country so we would never be in this situation where our lives and futures will depend on the whims and caprices of another country’s decisions and policies."

"That being said, again, if you or someone you know is planning to relocate to the UK to work as a career, please kindly let them know that the UK will no longer allow the person to bring their partner, children or family with them. Please kindly share this post with others.”

How Nigerians are reacting on Twitter

@ShehuSani said:

“UK bans students from bringing family members. The UK bans health workers from bringing family members. Just go alone and come back alone.”

@Adasu_d_gr8 said:

“This will affect Nigerians the most because Nigerians are the major people leaving this country because of our leaders in search of greener pastures.”

@E_ebukaa

“UK bans students from bringing family members. The UK bans health workers from bringing family members. Meaning, go alone and come back alone.”

@dave43law said:

"Only the Conservatives could bring in the ban on care workers having their dependents come to the UK with them on COMMONWEALTH DAY."

@Ada_Ojilibeka said:

"Immigrants with the experience and manpower you need will have to stop coming then. The UK isn't the only place to go. Cos, how can you ask a person to come serve you but leave their families behind? How are they supposed to concentrate and do their best at the job?!! The people making these decisions don't think things through at all."

@Dieux_oint said:

“Many people are going to get overworked because of this. Nurses are leaving the UK for the USA and other countries, and now the government is targeting the only workforce that supports Nurses. A huge thanks to all those working in the UK Healthcare system. You are highly appreciated.”

@Catchthewind7 said:

"They are mainly talking about students who come over here on a visa and then bring in their parents, grandparents, aunties, uncles, and cousins; it’s been going on in Cambridge for a long time; my daughter went to university here."

Four UK visa alternatives for Nigerians

Legit.ng reported that the United Kingdom has made some immigration changes, and visa fees have increased.

The Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) saw about a 66% rise earlier this year, leading to an annual amount of about 1,035.12 pounds for adults.

Also, as of October 4, 2023, changes have been made to visa application fees, with about a 15% rise for work and visitor visas, a 20% increase for family visas, settlement, and e-citizenship categories, and a 35% surge in fees for student visas.

