The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere has become the hie 1 of the Ikwuorie Autonomous community

Apostle Chibuzor received the staff of office from the executive governor of Abia state, Dr Alex Otti

The man of God has become the first General Overseer of a church to be crowned king in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Ikwuorie, Abia state - The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere has made history as the first General Overseer of a church to be crowned king.

Apostle Chibuzor recently received the staff of office as His Royal Majesty, Ihie 1 of Ikwuorie Autonomous community from Abia state governor, Dr Alex Otti.

Apostle Chibuzor received the staff as Ihie 1 of Ikwuorie Autonomous community Photo credit: Chibuzor Gift Chinyere (Apostle chibuzor)

Source: Facebook

The man of God took over the throne after the demise of the late king HRH Prof. I.N Kanu in 2013.

His people choose Apostle Chibuzor to the lead Ikwuorie Autonomous community in Ohanku Ndoki, Ukwa East local government area of the state.

According to Tribune, His Royal Majesty King Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere is the only General Overseer who is serving and also a king and did not resign because he is serving God and humanity faithfully.

The clergyman man on the day he received his staff of office announced that every first day of the month would be a prayer and fasting in the Ikwuorie community.

He also announced a global crusade which will take place in his community in April 2024 as part of his efforts to dedicate the Ikwuorie Autonomous community to God Almighty.

Apostle Chibuzor hits ground running as king

In this attempt to industrialize his community, Apostle Chinyere brought in foreign investors, who are currently planning to build a tyre manufacturing plant in the Ikwuorie Ohanku community, ThisDay reported.

The man of God is also said to have acquired all the necessary machines and equipment to build a palm oil and cassava processing plant in the Ikwuorie community.

5 prominent Nigerian pastors who became kings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that since monarchs in Nigeria are regarded as the custodians of the tradition, including traditional religions, the possibility of a devout Christian, let alone a pastor, becoming a traditional ruler/monarch, one would think, is next to impossible.

However, in recent times, there have been a few Christian clerics who, against all odds, transited from being preachers at the pulpit to becoming traditional rulers wielding powers from the palace.

Source: Legit.ng