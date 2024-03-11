Australia's New South Wales Government has selected Bola Oyetunji, originally from Nigeria, to serve as the upcoming Auditor-General

Last Wednesday, the Australian government revealed the selection of Oyetunji as the forthcoming Auditor-General

Oyetunji will assume office in April, succeeding Margaret Crawford, who will be wrapping up her eight-year tenure then

New South Wales, Australia - The Australian government has named Bola Oyetunji the new auditor-general for New South Wales. He will succeed Margaret Crawford after her eight-year tenure.

Oyetunji brings extensive experience to the role, having served as a director at the NSW Audit Office for 16 years until 2018.

Following his time there, he held positions at the Australian National Audit Office, including senior executive director and, more recently, group executive director of the Financial Statements Audit Service Group.

Oyetunji's appointment came after a thorough selection process based on merit.

Nigerian govt reacts

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), has praised Mr Bola Oyetunji's appointment as the Auditor-General of New South Wales, Australia.

She described it as well-deserved and commendable, highlighting Oyetunji's achievement as a source of pride for Nigerians abroad.

Dabiri-Erewa emphasised the significance of Oyetunji's appointment in showcasing the resilience and competence of Nigerians living abroad. She advised him to use his new position to inspire younger generations, particularly Nigerians, by demonstrating that success is attainable through honesty, integrity, passion, and hard work.

Additionally, she urged Oyetunji to represent Nigeria positively in his new role.

Before his public service career, he worked at Ernst & Young and Deloitte.

With a background encompassing strategy development, governance, data analytics, finance, accounting, and auditing across various levels of government, Oyetunji is well-equipped for his new executive leadership role.

