Businesses are gradually picking up following the CBN's recent move regarding the availability of cash in the country

Interestingly, some popular markets in Lagos state are not giving its vibes as they are quite dry and despite the availability of some goods and their increased supply

This week, Legit.ng visited a popular Lagos market to check the current goods in season and their market price

The holy month of Ramadan is upon us. It is a month when Muslims all around the world focus on fasting and virtuous living.

Interestingly, it is a time when some traders make cool cash and others sell off their old store items and shop for seasonal goods.

Activities at popular Lagos market. Photo credit: Esther Odili

Source: Original

With the many changes that have occurred over the past few months, especially with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)'s naira redesign policy that has led to a cash crunch in the country, businesses are gradually picking up from where they hanged in most markets across the country.

Market Price Review

Well, there are some major changes in the way people live during Ramadan and some changes as well in the prices of goods.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Interestingly, some goods are currently very affordable while others are not due to changes in their season and pattern of supply at the market presently.

At the moment, foodstuff items like egusi, ogbono and crayfish, are still very expensive while food items such as rice, beans and garri, maintained stability in their prices. For frozen foods like chicken, fish and turkey, their cost price did not rise and did not fall as well, it's still the same as it was in previous months when there was naira scarcity.

What traders, buyers shop for during Ramadan

Before you begin looking at what your store can offer to consumers in Ramadan this year, it’s important to know what’s at the top of people’s minds during the season.

People during the holy month will shop for goods and food items that are very important and would satisfy their daily cravings while traders will shop for seasonal goods and items that would increase their profit.

In view of the above assertion, Legit.ng had a chat with some traders in popular Lagos market and they revealed the top seasonal goods in popular Lagos market during the holy month of Ramadan;

At the market this week, vegetables have become very affordable while yam is very expensive. Photo credit: Esther Odili

Source: Original

1. Vegetables

Although it has not started rainy yet the ground is indeed fertile and the harvest is plenty.

Presently at the market, vegetables especially okro, pumpkin leaf, spinach, to mention but a few, are in season and they are fresh from the farm but not sold at expensive rates.

A visit to a popular market in Lagos revealed the availability of fresh vegetables as traders reveal the season contributed a whole lot to the development.

During this holy month of Ramadan, vegetables according to traders in one of the top picks in their market bucket list of items to shop for.

Vegetables like okra, spinach, lettuce, cabbage, pumpkin leaf and more, can be shopped for at the popular Lagos market where goods are offered for wholesale prices.

During this holy month of Ramadan, Perishables have become very affordable and are in season. Photo credit: Esther Odili

Source: Original

2. Perishables

Perishables such as tomato, pepper and onion are in season at the moment. Although their supply at the market is not really high but their cost price is very encouraging because they are very affordable especially when you purchase them from major markets.

You can now get tomato, pepper and Onion from as low as N100 and N200 upwards which isn't the case in previous months.

In fact when you visit Mile 12 international market, Lagos, you can be sure of getting a good bargain on perishables as they are sold in high quantities and are fresh from the farm.

During this holy month, seasonal fruits are affordable while others that are not in season, are expensive. Photo credit: Esther Odili

Source: Original

3. Fruits

At the market this week in Lagos, some goods are gradually going out of season and are very expensive.

Interestingly, some are coming into the market and their supply is very high due to the fact that they are in season.

Fruits such as oranges, carrots, apple, pineapples, watermelons, pawpaw and garden egg, are not in their season hence, their cost price is a bit high. Traders reveal Ramadan also influences their cost price from the end of some sellers who want to make extra cash because Muslims cannot do without such fruits during this period but their cost of purchase is intact.

Fruits like African star apple, pear, mango and banana, are freshly displayed at the market and are in their seasons. They are affordable and the quantities on display, will give one a run for his or her money.

Potato seller display goods for sale at an affordable price, in the popular Lagos market. Photo credit: Esther Odili

Source: Original

4. Potatoes

Potato at popular markets in Lagos state is sold at affordable rates compared to yam.

In fact, a bag of potatoes is sold from N12,000 upwards as most traders who are unable to purchase yam and resell, now stock their stalls with potatoes.

You can get potatoes from the popular market in Lagos, at N200, N300 and N500 upwards as a tuber of yam sells from N800 and N1,000 upwards depending on the size and market visited.

5. Corn

Maize farmers are currently cashing out big time as they flood the market with their fresh farm produce.

Corn is one of the items that are currently in high supply at the market and are sold at affordable rates. Although Nigerians are still struggling with the cash crunch the effect is minimal compared to previous weeks which makes it easier for buyers and traders in the market.

Ramadan Day 1: 11 reasons fasting is prescribed for Muslims

Legit.ng earlier reported that Muslims in Nigeria have joined their brothers and sisters across the world to commence fasting in the holy month of Ramada.

Ramadan is a month of blessings from Allah, and every conscious Muslim is expected to judiciously utilize the period to earn more rewards from his or her Creator.

Fasting during Ramadan is a unique way of developing spirituality, gaining strength and putting one's ego in check.

Legit.ng weekly price check: Top 5 markets to avoid during governorship election in Lagos and Why

Meanwhile, Lagosians troop out en masse to vote for their preferred candidate on Saturday, March 11, 2023 election.

The contest is between three major contenders, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (GRV) of the Labour Party, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party Candidate for Lagos state, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor.

Interestingly, there are certain outcomes of events that could either make or mar the success of the election; violence.

Source: Legit.ng