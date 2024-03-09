Nigerians living abroad can now apply for their international passport from the comfort of their homes or offices

The ministry of interior said the new system will eradicate long queues and hassle in getting new passports or renewal

Application has commenced and Nigerians living abroad have been encouraged to visit http://passportintl.immigration.gov.ng for more information

FCT, Abuja - The ministry of interior has announced an important for Nigerians living abroad on how to apply for their international passport.

This was contained in a post issued via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @MinOfInteriorNG, on Saturday, March 9.

According to the short statement, Nigerians living abroad can now apply for their passport right from the comfort of their home or office.

The ministry said with the new system more long queues or hassle will be a thing of the past.

Nigerians abroad were advised to start applying online from today and get their passports hassle-free.

For further information, they are advised to visit http://passportintl.immigration.gov.ng, on how to go about the process.

Nigerians react

@KoladeHassan3

But we used to do that! What’s different with this one, please?

@princetravels

Is this 100% true? because family passports have been with @nigimmigration

since last year May and we are yet to receive it

@teejaybaba

I live in Finland and I’m trying to apply for renewal for my child and wife via the Swedish centre but the portal is asking for NIN(mandatory field). How can we apply without NIN? Passports will expire in a couple of weeks.

@MrNonsoOkolo

I just want to know why someone has to travel from Manchester to London for a passport "renewal".

What is difficult is billing the person and sending the passport to the postcode. How difficult is it to have an authentication app? Crowd improves anything for you all at MOI?

@Edun_Aziiz

@BTOofficial, You have raised the bar, please do not let us go back to the era of booklet scarcity and unending backlogs of passports to clear.

I did biometrics capturing more than 2 months ago, yet the passport isn't ready till this moment.

@EvangRobinso

We in Nigeria still find it difficult to get our Passports in months. What is the congratulations for

@Adinarichie1

Now no booklet for 32 32-page passport. The backlog thing is back again. You must act fast.

5 steps to apply for international passport

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians can now apply for their international passports from the comfort of their homes as the Interior minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, shared new guidelines.

The minister rolled out simple steps to apply for one's passport, adding that it can be achieved with a phone or computer.

Fresh applicants wishing to apply must be Nigerian, must have NIN, a passport photograph that meets the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards and supporting documents.

