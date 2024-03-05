Taoreed Lagbaja, chief of army staff (COAS), has urged Nigerians to ignore rumours of a likely coup plot

Lagbaja stated that the army has no desire to truncate the democracy in Africa's most populous nation

Legit.ng reports that the clarification comes amid worsening hardship in Africa's most populous nation

FCT, Abuja - The chief of army staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Taoreed Lagbaja, on Tuesday, March 5, said the military has absolutely no desire to truncate Nigeria’s long-standing democraty.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, Lagbaja's statement comes amid coup rumours in Nigeria.

Addressing participants at a seminar on career planning and management organised by the Army headquarters in Abuja, the COAS asserted that the "Nigerian Army has come to terms with the country’s choice of democracy".

Channels Television also noted the Army chief's stance.

His words:

Permit me to seize this opportunity to reiterate that the Armed Forces of Nigeria, particularly the Nigerian Army has come to terms with the country’s choice of democracy as the preferred system of governance.

We are therefore agents of democracy and have no desire to truncate it. The Nigerian Army will continue to defend our constitution and not suspend it for whatever reason.

Military coup: Presidency, Army speak

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the office of the special assistant on social media to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said a media report of a possible coup attempt was "fake news".

In a similar vein, the Nigerian Army, through its verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, said there was no truth in a report by a media outlet that the presidential guards' brigade "has been put on high alert following unusual movements, leading to suspicions of a coup plot in Nigeria".

