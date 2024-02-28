The Nigerian military has court-martialed 16 soldiers and one officer for offences of unethical misconduct

It was gathered that these military personnel are being tried for offences of armed robbery, weapon sale and others

The court martial commenced on Tuesday, February 27, at the 3rd Armoured Division's Maxwell Khobe Cantonment in Bassa Local Government Area

Bassa, Plateau - A court-martial involving 16 soldiers and one officer is underway in Plateau State.

They are accused of crimes including armed robbery, murder, unlawful possession and sale of arms and ammunition, which go against their operational duties within the 3rd Armoured Division.

The military court was seated at the 3rd Armoured Division's Maxwell Khobe Cantonment in Bassa LGA. Photo Credit: HQ Nigerian Army

On Tuesday, February 27, the court martial commenced at the 3rd Armoured Division's Maxwell Khobe Cantonment in Bassa Local Government Area.

Maj. Aminu Mansur Mairuwa, acting Deputy Director of Legal Services at 3 Division Nigerian Army, emphasised the military's commitment to discipline during the General Court Martial's inauguration.

He stated that the accused individuals were subjected to proper procedures, reflecting respect for the rule of law and adherence to principles of natural justice and existing regulations.

As quoted by Punch, Mairuwa said:

“The essence is to make sure that the military personnel always operate within the confines of our rules of engagement, code of conduct, and respect to international best practices.”

Brigadier General Liafis Bello, the President of the General Court Martial, emphasised the importance of discipline and professionalism within the Nigerian Army, highlighting its adherence to military justice protocols.

He explained that establishing the court martial was a regular procedure to uphold the institution's standards.

This initiative aligns with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, to enhance the Nigerian Army's capabilities and effectiveness.

Military court keen on justice

Maj. Nasir Abdullahi, the Judge Advocate, underscored the court martial's role in maintaining discipline and ensuring timely investigation and prosecution of personnel who violate regulations.

Abdullahi urged the accused and their defence team to refrain from seeking unnecessary delays, emphasising the importance of expediting the dispensation of justice.

Samson Gotom, representing the Plateau State chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association, stresses the importance of ensuring a fair trial and expresses contentment with the court's composition.

The trial is set to begin on March 6, 2024, as the court adjourned for that date.

