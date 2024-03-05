The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, established the FCTA Civil Service Commission

It's the first of its kind, making it a historic establishment floated by the former Rivers state governor

According to reports, Wike is set to unveil at least nine permanent secretaries for the commission

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - On Monday, March 4, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, revealed plans to create a Civil Service Commission for the territory.

During a meeting with FCTA and FCDA Directors, Wike announced the commission's role in appointing nine permanent secretaries to supervise various sectors such as Agriculture, Transport, Revenue Generation, Education, Social Development, Legal Services, Area Council, Health, Environment, and Women's Affairs.

The FCT minister would appoint nine permanent secretaries for the new commission. Photo Credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike

Source: Facebook

The minister announced that recent developments adhere to the guidelines outlined in the FCT Civil Service Commission Act of 2018, which President Bola Tinubu has endorsed for execution.

Who are the perm-secs?

As per the plan, senior directors within the FCTA will assume roles as permanent secretaries for the respective secretariats.

Additionally, the commission will oversee the recruitment, training, and disciplinary actions concerning FCT Civil Servants, aligning with similar structures in state administrations nationwide.

Emphasising the commitment to President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, the minister highlighted the importance of proper procedures, citing this as the rationale behind the president's decision to implement the 2018 FCT Civil Service law.

As quoted by PremiumTimes, he said:

“By the grace of God, we will have a head of service. We will have permanent secretaries that will head the various secretariats, just like what is obtainable in the states.”

Wike task FCTA civil servants

Mr Wike discussed the challenges encountered while implementing the policy and highlighted President Tinubu's support for setting up the commission.

He also stressed the significance of ensuring representation from all six geopolitical zones in the country, adhering to the Federal Character Principle in appointments.

Mr Wike warned against any attempts to undermine the FCT Administration and emphasised the necessity for directors' complete support to fulfil the president's objectives.

FCT launches intra-city transit with free WiFi, security surveillance, others

Meanwhile, the federal government has introduced deluxe buses in Abuja, equipped with air conditioning and complimentary Wi-Fi services.

The first group of fifteen buses, each seating 60 passengers, will operate across different areas of the capital city as part of a public-private partnership initiative.

In addition to providing Wi-Fi and air conditioning for passengers, the latest FCT buses come equipped with real-time surveillance features to enhance passenger safety.

Source: Legit.ng