Police IG, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the stoppage of electronic mobile money transaction devices within police stations and other police facilities nationwide

Egbetokun issued this directive following allegations of illegal and illicit transactions of POS machine operators with certain police operatives

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force confirmed the development through a statement and disclosed how public concerns informed the ban

Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), has prohibited the use of point-of-sale (POS) machines “within the premises of police stations and facilities” across the country.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has hit POS operators in Nigeria, citing public concerns. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force, POS AGENT BANKING GROUP

As reported by The Cable, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force spokesperson, announced the ban in a statement on Monday, March 4.

Why did the IGP ban the use of POS in police stations nationwide?

Adejobi said the directive includes “other electronic mobile money transaction devices.”

The Force spokesperson added that the development was prompted by “public outcry on alleged illegal and illicit transactions through POS machine operators and connivance with certain police operatives”.

As reported by BusinessDay, Adejobi noted that the ban is aimed at “forestalling perceived corrupt practices” and “maintaining discipline within the Force”.

“The Nigeria Police Force, following public outcry on alleged illegal and illicit transactions through point-of-sale (POS) machine operators and connivance with certain police operatives, hereby reiterates the ban on the utilization of POS machines and other electronic mobile money transaction devices within police stations and other police facilities nationwide,” the statement reads.“

"As such, the IGP warns that any violation of this ban will attract severe sanctions on the leadership of the affected commands and formations,” he added.

