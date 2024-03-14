A POS operator in Kano metropolis has returned ‘N10 million mistakenly transferred to his account’ to the sender

The Kano state police command's spokesperson, Abdullahi Kiyawa, confirmed the development to newsmen on Thursday, March 14, 2024, via a statement

Kiyawa said the police has handed N9.9 million to the businessman in Dawanau grain market in Kano metropolis

Kano state - A businessman in kano state, who mistakenly transferred N10 million, instead of N10,000 to a Point of Sale (POS) operator, has got his money back.

As reported by The Nation, the trader on December 21, 2023, transferred N10 million to 37-year-old POS operator identified simply as Mohammed Sani Abdulrahman, thinking that he transferred N10,000.

The POS operator also said he did not know that he was paid the sum of N10 million. However, upon realising an excess of N9,990,000 in his POS business account, he reported the transaction to the police.

Police spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, disclosed that it took police detectives three months of investigation to identify the person who made the mobile transfer.

Kiyawa, a superintendent of police (SP), added that the police, led by Abdulwahab Zubairu of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), on Thursday, March 14, 2024, identified the businessman (name withheld) as the rightful owner of the excess money.

The customer was paid on Thursday, through his account, the sum of N9.9 million of his N10 million, short of the N10,000 he had earlier collected.

Reacting, the Kano state commissioner of police, Mohammed Usaini Gumel, commended the POS operator for his honesty and good conduct, The Cable reported.

The businessman, who admitted a mistake, thanked the POS operator and the police for recovering his money.

