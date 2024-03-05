Notable Islamic Scholar and Hisbah boss, Sheikh Ibrahim Daurawa, has made peace with Governor Aba Yusuf

Daurawa, on Monday, resolved his differences with the state governor and has returned to his position as Hisbah commandant general

A coalition of Islamic organisations led by some respected personalities in Kano state spearheaded the reconciliation

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Kano state - The commandant general of the Kano State Hisbah Board, Sheikh Ibrahim Daurawa, has settled his scores with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf at the government house and has returned to his position.

Governor Yusuf and Kano state Hisbah boss, Sheikh Ibrahim Daurawa, has settled their differences. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

Sheikh Daurawa returned as Hisbah boss

Recall that Daurawa resigned from his position and accused Governor Yusuf of not cooperating with him in his efforts to promote morality in the state.

But in a new development on Monday, March 4, Daurawa met with the governor in the company of some respected personalities.

As reported by Daily Trust, the Hisbah boss will resume office on Tuesday, March 5, according to government sources.

The Kano state government had been making strong moves to return the aggrieved Sheikh to his position.

It was gathered that ‘Zauren Hadin Kan Malamai,’ a delegation of well-respected Islamic clerics, was sent to Daurawa to pacify him to reconsider his position as Hisbah boss. Leadership reported that a coalition of the Ulama and Islamic organisations in Kano state spearheaded the reconciliation move.

Among those who also mediated are the Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Jibril Falgore and the Chief Imam of National Mosque, Abuja, Sheikh Ibrahim Maqari.

Governor Yusuf confirmed the development in a post shared on his Facebook page on Monday.

He wrote:

"Pleased to receive Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, Commander General of the Kano State Hisbah Board, accompanied by Prof. Musa Borodo, Sheikh Abdulwahab Abdallah, and other members of the Kano State Coalition of Ulamas, this night at the Governor’s Office.

"I used the opportunity to commend Sheikh Daurawa and the Hisbah Board for their tremendous efforts in promoting sanity and peace in the state. I also intimated them on our various initiatives towards a comprehensive upgrade of the important corps.

"I also commend the Kano State Council of Ulamas for their commitment as community leaders, and for their unyielding support for our administration.

"Our administration shall continue to work closely with all religious leaders in achieving our core mandate of ensuring a prosperous Kano."

Hisbah plans marriage for controversial TikToker Murja

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Kano Hisbah planned to facilitate marriages for Kano TikTokers and also provide support for their business endeavours.

Hisbah invited controversial TikToker, Murja Ibrahim Kunya, and others to the command’s headquarters for potential rehabilitation.

They were encouraged to bring their educational and business certificates to the meeting.

Source: Legit.ng