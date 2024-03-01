Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed three terrorists in the Timbuktu triangle in the Lake Chad Region

The insurgents were killed during an offensive operative carried out by the soldiers and Civilian Joint Task Force on the terrorists' hideout on Wednesday, February 28

The troops recovered a machine gun, a cache of arms and ammunition and others during the operation

Lake Chad - Soldiers with a hybrid force and element of the Civilian Joint Task Force killed three terrorists after invading the insurgents’ hideouts in the Timbuktu triangle in the Lake Chad Region.

The terrorists were killed during a fierce battle with the troops of the Nigerian army on Wednesday 28 February 2024.

Soldiers recover machine gun, others

Source: Twitter

The Director of Army Public Relations, Maj. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu disclosed this in a statement on Friday, March 1 via the Nigerian Army X handle, @HQNigerianArmy.

Nwachuku said the troops recovered a machine gun, a mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicle, a gun truck mounted with an anti-aircraft gun, and a cache of arms and ammunition during the operation.

He added that the terrorists engaged the troops immediately when they sighted them in a fierce battle but were overpowered.

“During the operation, insurgents attacked their own troops with a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device, mortar, gun trucks and motorbikes, but fell under the overwhelming superior firepower of the troops, forcing them to abandon their stronghold, armaments and equipment in disarray.

“The operation proved to be a major setback to the insurgents, as the gallant troops neutralized three terrorists and recovered one MRAP, one gun truck, one Dushka Machine Gun, one AK 47 Rifle and one locally fabricated gun. Troops also captured one Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) Bomb, 273 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, one Pumping machine, 65 Dushka links, 48 General Purpose Machine Gun links and three motorbikes.”

