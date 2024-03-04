A move is on deck to help reduce the global maternal mortality ratio to less than 70/100,000 live births

FCT, Abuja - As part of efforts towards actualising United Action’s goal 3, a partnership has been reached between the UNESCO REF Strategic Intervention Programme-ALPHA and the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN).

This partnership seeks to initiate knowledge exchange, advocacy and sensitisation of communities on the need to be part of the global community towards the actualisation of the United Nation’s goal 3, with emphasis on goal 3.1 by 2030, reducing the global maternal mortality ratio to less than 70 per 100,000 live births.

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, the President of UNESCO REF, Prince Abdulsalami Ladigbolu, said the partnership became necessary because of the modules in which the ACPN operates.

He said:

“The reason is because from the name you here, association of community pharmacies, these are the first, let me say, front liners of pharmacies that people get in touch with when they are sick.

“These are the people who give out there’s what we call “OC” over counterdrugs. So most of our people are not well enlightened.”

Community sensitisation for women

Mr Ladigbolu also explained that sensitisation was needed in areas where information is limited.

He said:

“So, we need to sensitise them in the area of letting them know that when they feel feverish or feeling, somehow not suitable in terms of health, they need to consult experts.

“So, we are trying to work together in such a way that we can go down to the extreme of the mission and sensitise people about them joining hands with us in, you know, attaining that important goal of reducing the risk of what we call this self-medication, you understand, and then proper advocacy and sensitisation.

“Let them also understand the need to read the instructions of medicine and medications given to them, you understand.”

Mr Ladigbolu further stated that the partnership seeks to ensure inclusivity as the projects would not be marginalised but spread across all the 774 local governments of the federation.

