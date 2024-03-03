The burial of Rivers state's first-class graduate, Rebekah Sekidika, was a tearing and painful moment for the family on Saturday

Families, friends and mourners reportedly gathered for the brief burial as early as 6:30am reportedly gathered for the burial

Rebekah was a first-class graduate of microbiology from the Benson Idahosa University, Benin City, in Edo state

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Port Harcourt, Rivers - It was a tearing moment on Saturday, March 2, when the body of the late Rebekah Sekidika, a Microbiology's first class graduate from the Benson Idahosa University, Benin City in Edo state, was laid to rest at the Port Harcourt cemetery.

The father of the late first-class student recently disclosed that his daughter died at the Paragon Clinics and Image Diagnosis in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, during a medical operation by a team of workers on February 2, 2024.

Rebekah Sekidika has been buried in Port Harcourt Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Families, relatives, friends and mourners were seen in black dresses at the military hospital in Port Harcourt to retrieve her body from the morgue for the burial at about 6:30 am, The Punch reported.

How Rebekah Sekidika was buried in Rivers

Her remains reportedly arrived at the 'Vaults and Gardens' a private cemetery in Port Harcourt, where Bishop Chris Ebata conducted a short funeral service. The young sibling of the deceased, Josephine, read the first reading from the book of Thessalonians chapters 4: 13 to 15.

At the funeral service, two popular hymns were sung by the mourners. The hymns are 'Rock of Ages' and 'When Peace Like a River'.

The cleric at the possession said that what is certain for the mortals is death, adding that "no man has the power to stop the spirit from departing when it is time'.

Bishop Ebata said that he is consoled because the late Rebekah was a lover of God and submitted herself to His will. The cleric then urged the gathering to use the moment to reflect on their lives.

FUTO student dies during cult clashes

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) Owerri student reportedly lost his life during cult-related clashes on Friday morning.

It was reported that the confrontation resulted from some Imo State University (IMSU) students entering the school on a motorcycle convoy.

A FUTO Man O War commander was said to have been fatally stabbed and died as a result of the injury.

Source: Legit.ng