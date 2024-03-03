Oba Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ife and chairman of the Osun state traditional rulers council, has been seen in a viral video sharing a bundle of cash to some monarchs

While the chant of the first class Oba was being sung, the traditional ruler was seen sharing a bundle of N200 notes with the kings on the seat

The event happened during the 2024 edition of the annual Aje Festival, a celebration of growth, prosperity and productivity

Video of the moment Ooni of Ife shared money with traditional rulers in Osun Photo Credit: Ooni Adimula of Ife

Source: Twitter

Aje, the god of wealth in Yoruba mythology, was always celebrated yearly by the people of Ife and the Yoruba. It is a celebration of prosperity that always sets the Ife city agog when being marked.

What is the meaning of the Aje Festival?

The Aje festival, among others, has become more popular in Ife, Nigeria, and internationally since Ogunwusi emerged as the traditional ruler of the kingdom.

The annual ancient rite is a connotation of economic growth, productivity and prosperity, which all the Ife indigenes from across the world gathered to celebrate.

The 2024 edition of the festival was held on Monday, February 26, with the blessings of the Ooni, who expressed satisfaction with the event organisers. Princess Dr. Toyin Kolade, the Iyalaje of Oodua, was the festival's global coordinator.

It was learnt that the event was graced by several traditional rulers in Ife and its environs.

See the video here:

Ooni traced Jewish origin to Igbo

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Ooni of Ife has traced the origin of the Jews in Israel to the Igbo tribe in Nigeria

In a viral video, Ogunwusi said that contrary to the popular opinion that the Igbo migrated from Israel to Africa, the reverse was the case.

Source: Legit.ng