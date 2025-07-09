Senate set to begin probe of NMDPRA boss Farouk Ahmed

The protest of public interest lawyers against the NMDPRA CEO Farouk Ahmed at the National Assembly enters day two

The Nigerian Senate said it is set to begin probe Ahmed over alleged corruption, abuse of office, and conflict of interest

The protesting lawyers called on the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to immediately suspend and prosecute Ahmed

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Senate had announced plan to commence the probe the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) Farouk Ahmed.

The protest of public interest lawyers enters day two as protesters stormed the National Assembly, on Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

The protesters called on the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to immediately suspend and prosecute Farouk Ahmed.

The protesting lawyers cited grave allegations of corruption, abuse of office, and conflict of interest against Ahmed.

This was contained in the petition signed by Samuel Ihensekhien Jnr and three others.

The petition is backed by civil society organisations, including the Situation Room for Oil Sector Reforms, the Concerned Young Professionals Network, and the Coalition for Public Accountability (COPA), who have held protests calling for Ahmed's suspension and prosecution.

According to the statement which was made available to Legit, the lawyers also demanded that the National Assembly commence an immediate investigation, recommend Ahmed's immediate sack and suspension, and arrest.

Senator Kawu Ismaila, Chairman, Senate Committee on Oil and Gas who received the petition on behalf of the Senate promised to liaise with other members of the committee and investigate the agency.

"One of our constitutional rights is to do oversight. We will look into the allegation, those who are concerned should come and defend themselves.

"We will invite you to come and defend the petition. We will call you to come and defend the allegation because we must do it in accordance with the law.

"When we have a copy of the petition we will sit down together with your leaders and look at the allegation act in accordance with the law"

The lawyers described Ahmed's actions as a clear abuse of office, a betrayal of the Nigerian people's trust, and a severe breach of the fiduciary duty required of all public servants.

" We urge the Senate to commence an immediate and public hearing investigative hearing into these allegations, summoning Mr. Farouk Ahmed and relevant stakeholders.

"Recommend his immediate sack and suspension from office to prevent interference with ongoing investigations. Refer this matter to the EFCC, ICPC, and the Code of Conduct Bureau for coordinated criminal investigation and prosecution."

Protesters occupy AGF, demand resignation of NMDPRA boss

Recall that the protesters from the Situation Room for Oil Sector Reforms occupied the offices of the Attorney-General of the Federation, ICPC, and CCB in Abuja.

They demanded the immediate resignation of the CEO of NMDPRA, Engr. Farouk Ahmed over an alleged $5 million scandal.

The convener of the protest, Dan Okwa, gave a list of the allegations against the NMDPRA boss on Monday, June 23, 2025.

NANS, NAPS make U-turn on NMDPRA protest

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) made a dramatic U-turn over a planned protest.

The NANS public relations officer, Comrade Adeyemi Samson Ajasa, said it discovered the issues earlier raised do not accurately reflect the true state of affairs within the NMDPRA.

NAPS cited the need for constructive dialogue and responsible engagement with the NMDPRA leadership, rather than resorting to protests.

