Ikeja, Lagos - The trial of the Chairman of Ibeto Energy Development Company, Chief Cletus Ibeto, and two others for an alleged N4.8 billion fraud has been delayed due to the absence of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Additionally, the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, has transferred the case to Justice Oyindamola Ogala of the state high court.

This decision comes after a petition was filed against Justice Ismail Ijelu, who previously oversaw the case, Daily Trust reported.

However, during the Friday session under the jurisdiction of the new trial judge, Justice Ogala, neither the prosecution (the EFCC) nor the defendants were present in the courtroom.

Adedayo Oshodi stood in for all the defendants when the court’s registrar called the case.

At the same time, Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Dr. Babajide Martins, appeared as a concerned party.

Dr. Martins explained that his involvement was in accordance with Section 211 of the 1999 Constitution and stemmed from a petition submitted by the defendants, requesting the state’s Attorney General to assume control of the case.

The judge presiding over the trial decided to postpone the proceedings because the prosecution, represented by the EFCC, was not present despite hearing from the defendant's counsel and the Director of Public Prosecutions, Dr Martins.

Court adjourns case

According to Vanguard, Justice Ogala informed those present that the case would be adjourned, and the prosecution would be notified to appear on the next scheduled date.

Consequently, the trial was rescheduled for March 11, 2024, for continuation.

The EFCC brought forth charges against the accused involving ten counts related to claims of conspiracy, deceit, counterfeiting, and unlawful manipulation of paperwork.

In addition to Chief Ibeto, the defendants include Ibeto Energy Development Company and Odoh Holdings Ltd.

