The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been slammed with a lawsuit worth N1 billion by the former minister of power and steel, Olu Agunloye

The ex-minister, recently declared wanted by the anti-graft agency, said the move was unlawful

In his suit, he explained that he was undergoing health treatment related to his heart before the EFCC made the declaration

FCT, Abuja - Former Minister of Power and Steel, Olu Agunloye, has taken legal action against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for what he claims was an unlawful declaration of him as wanted.

The EFCC is pursuing a case against Agunloye concerning a $6 billion Mambilla hydropower contract.

The lawsuit, identified as FHC/ABJ/CS/167/2024 and involving the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) as the second defendant, has been assigned to Judge Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Agunloye contends that the EFCC declared him as wanted without proper judicial oversight, adherence to constitutional safeguards, or a court order.

The ex-minister requests the court to instruct the EFCC to erase his name from the wanted list displayed on their official website or any other associated platforms.

Additionally, he's asking for a perpetual injunction to prevent the defendants from declaring him wanted again in connection to the Mambilla hydropower contract, except through judicial intervention and adherence to all legal and equitable constitutional safeguards.

EFCC sued for N1bn

Agunloye is also seeking N1 billion as compensation for general damages.

In the legal documents accompanying the initial summons, the ex-minister stated that the EFCC called him in for questioning on May 3, 2023.

Agunloye mentioned that despite his health issues, he complied with the summons and attended the interrogation on May 16, 2023.

As quoted by The Cable, he said:

“Upon my release on administrative bail, the 1st defendant (EFCC) persisted in hounding me to return for further grilling, which I frowned at because I was undergoing serious medical treatment related to my heart.

“When the threat and disturbances became alarming, in June 2023, I filed a suit in court to challenge the unnecessary harassment, because I was not running away; but only attending to my health with notice to the 1st defendant.

“It was however traumatizing on the night of Tuesday, 12th December 2023, when I started receiving calls from all around the globe, that I had been declared wanted by the 1st defendant.

“Knowing fully well that I was not on the run, I reported at the EFCC headquarters here in Abuja the next day – 13th December 2023, where I was served with a criminal charge and was detained till 18th December 2023; on 10th January 2024, I was arraigned in court and admitted to bail on 11th January 2024, because I am presumed innocent of all the criminal allegations."

Agunloye faced legal charges involving accusations of deceitfully granting a contract and engaging in corrupt practices.

The anti-corruption agency uncovered questionable transactions from Sunrise Power and Transmission Ltd to Agunloye's bank accounts.

Additionally, former President Olusegun Obasanjo called upon Agunloye to explain the basis for authorising a $6 billion contract to Sunrise for the Mambilla hydropower project in 2003.

EFCC frees Agunloye

In an initial report by Legit.ng, it was gathered that the EFCC freed the ex-minister on bail one week after he was detained.

Weeks ago, the EFCC declared Agunloye wanted over an alleged $6 billion fraud related to the controversial Mambilla hydropower project.

Legit.ng reports that Agunloye was a minister under President Olusegun Obasanjo’s government (1999-2003) and has been at the centre of the controversy about the Mambilla project.

