Tragedy struck on Wednesday, February 28 at the Government Science Secondary School, Pyakasa/Maitama in Abuja

A 15-year-old student, Meshach Ogwuche Agaba was electrocuted while fetching water on the school premises

It was gathered that Meshach slipped and held on to a barbed wire that has contact with a naked electric cable

FCT, Abuja - 15-year-old Meshach Ogwuche Agaba was electrocuted while fetching water at the Government Science Secondary School, Pyakasa/Maitama in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

According to SaharaReporters, the tragic incident happened at about 7:30am around the water tap closed to the wall with barbed wire in the school premises on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

It was gathered that Meshach was rushed to Maitama district hospital for treatment, where he was later confirmed dead by doctors.

A police source said the teenager was electrocuted after he held on to a barbed wire has contact with a naked electric cable.

"Meshach was trying to fetch water but slipped and was about to fall down, in the process, he struggled and held on to the barbed wire that suspectedly has contact with naked electric cable".

A police signal revealed that the teenager passed on while trying to fetch water.

The FCT police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh confirmed the incident on Friday, March 1

"Yes, it's true, the investigation is ongoing."

