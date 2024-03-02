The General Assembly of the Organisation of Military Sports in Africa (OSMA) held in Abuja has ended

At the gathering of military personnel from various African nations, Nigeria's Major General Abdullahi Maikano was re-elected President unopposed

However, Nigeria has expressed readiness and commitment to host the 2nd Africa Military Games 2024

FCT, Abuja - Major General Abdullahi Maikano was re-elected President of the Organisation of Military Sports in Africa (OSMA) at its 8th general assembly in Abuja.

This development was confirmed on Friday, March 1, at the closing of the 8th general assembly attended by representatives from several African countries.

At the closing ceremony attended by Legit.ng, military representatives and ambassadors of other African countries were gifted honourary medals presented to them by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa.

Similarly, some military personnel (athletes) representing Nigeria at various local and international sporting events were honoured.

Addressing pressmen at the event, CDS Musa affirmed that the sportsmen and women in the military are back and better.

He stated that OSMA is a veritable platform to foster unity and co-existence in the armed forces.

CDS Musa said:

“I am sure you’ve watched the athletes on a lot of shows; they’ve won a lot of gold participating in other events. So, it’s a continuous thing, maybe because of the challenges we’re having, but now that we are succeeding in the challenges ahead, we are back into sports.

“The military is coming back fully. We are going to bring more sportsmen so that they can also contribute to the building of sports in Nigeria.”

Major General Maikano wins OSMA election unopposed

Speaking on his re-election as OSMA President and his next task ahead, Maj-Gen Maikano said:

“Yes, I’ve been re-elected for four years by the entire chief delegates. The title committee that attends the general assembly.

“There’s an indication of their confidence for Nigeria and in me also, and I’ll definitely not let them down.”

The re-election of Maj-Gen Maikano was the first election held in Nigeria, and they became the first leader to be elected unopposed in the organisation’s history.

Nigeria confirms preparedness to host all Africa's Military Game 2024

When asked about Nigeria's preparedness to host the 2nd Africa Military Games 2024, Air Vice Marshal Timothy Marquis, director of sports at Defence Headquarters, said:

"We are expecting about 3,000 athletes and officials. So, for us, in the armed forces of Nigeria, this is huge. Aside from the first multiplier economically, it's also a plus for us because people are coming to our nations to interact with our people. When they finish and go back to their country, they will be, you know, the projector of what they have seen in Nigeria.

"During this OSMA, we went around the facility to introduce the sporting facilities marked for this November program. There will be some renovations; as we speak, some of these sporting facilities are under construction."

He mentioned that the contractors assured delivery by April, indicating our preparedness.

Additionally, he disclosed that athletes will commence camping by July, emphasising the readiness and backing from the Defense Headquarters and the Minister of Defense.

Decorated military athlete hails CDS MUSA

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, decorated military athlete Hannah Reuben expressed her gratitude to CDS Musa for his support.

She said:

"I want to use this opportunity to express my gratitude to our CDS because he’s the one and every other person who made this honour possible. I appreciate them, and I say thank you to them, and God bless them all."

Hannah is a two-time African gold medallist, three-time African silver medallist, one-time silver medalist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, and the defending champion in the 76 kg Olympic freestyle wrestling. She's also the first soldier to win a world military gold medal.

She also told Legit.ng that she's preparing for the All African Games and Olympic Games qualifiers in Ghana and Egypt, respectively.

