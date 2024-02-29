A presidential aide on digital and new media, O’tega Ogra, said there is nothing wrong with the inclusion of Seyi and Yinka on Tinbubu's visit to Qatar

Ogra said world leaders like Barrack Obama, Bill Clinton, George Bush, Donald Trump and others went on foreign trips whilst in office with their families

He said travelling with family members helps to soften a leader’s public image and aid in diplomatic relations

FCT, Abuja - The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Digital and New Media, O’tega Ogra, has explained the reason why his principal’s sons, Seyi and Yinka, are included in the presidential delegation on the state visit to Qatar.

Ogra said that it’s normal and not uncommon for world leaders to take members of their families on state/official visits.

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @otegaogra while reacting to outrage on social media amid protests over economic hardship.

He also claimed that such decisions concern has to security and a way to ‘soften a leader’s public image.’

Tinubu’s aide said Canadian PM Trudeau and UK PMs are known to travel with their family on official trips abroad.

The Obamas, Clintons, Bushs, Trumps and others went on foreign trips whilst in office with their families.

Ogra urged Nigerians to stop majoring in minors in the name of castigating everything.

“From the public image and diplomacy angle, bringing family members can soften a leader’s public image and aid in diplomatic relations by showcasing a relatable, family-oriented side.

“For some leaders, taking their children on such trips is a way of educating them about world affairs and different cultures. Others do it to maintain some semblance of family life, despite the demands of public office, and for security considerations.

Presidency confirms Tinubu's visit to Qatar

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's foreign ministry dismissed the report that Qatar's authorities rejected President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's offer to visit the country.

On Saturday, February 24, the ministry disclosed that President Tinubu would visit Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, on March 2-3.

A trending memo went viral online, saying the Arabian country was not ready to have a proposed business partnership with Nigeria.

