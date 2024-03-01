Governor Alex Otti has denied the report of dragging President Bola Tinubu, and the Federal Government to court

Otti described the news circulating on X (formerly known as Twitter) as fake news that should be disregarded by the public

He said the Abia state government is still on the drawing board for the proposed seaport while the Federal Government has provided for an airstrip

Abia state, Umuahia - Abia state governor Alex Otti has reacted to reports circulating on social media that he sued President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Federal Government at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Otti dismissed the reports of suing Tinubu, the federal government over the denial of permission to build a seaport and international airport in Abia state as fake news, Vanguard reported.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Uko, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday, Match 1.

As reported by The Punch, Uko maintained that the news was false and urged the public to disregard it.

“The fake news claims that Governor Otti sued the Federal Republic of Nigeria and President Tinubu for allegedly refusing to grant the request of the Abia Governor to establish a seaport as well as an international airport in Abia.

“Another part of the badly stringed and concocted report alleges that Governor Otti had also placed a ban on businesses operated by Nigerians of northern extraction resident in Abia State until the approval for the establishment of the said seaport and international airport is granted.

“There is absolutely no truth in this wickedly contrived fable. We are still on the drawing board on the proposed seaport while the Federal Government provided for an airstrip in Abia in the current budget, for which we are grateful.

Meanwhile, Otti during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today said he met the state in a very bad shape, The Punch reported.

The governor said he is not complaining but dealing with what he met on the ground.

