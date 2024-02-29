The Ogun state police command has apprehended and paraded a man alleged of luring women through dating apps and killing them

According to reports, the suspect was identified as 32-year-old Adebayo Olamide Azeez, alongside his accomplices

It was gathered that when these women are lured to his place, he strangulates them and sells their body parts

Abeokuta, Ogun - A man identified as Adebayo Olamide Azeez, suspected of being a ritual killer, disclosed on Thursday, February 29, how he enticed seven women using a dating app called "MyChat" and murdered them for diabolic rituals.

Aged 32, Adebayo shared details with reporters following his public display in Abeokuta, Ogun State, accompanied by another suspect named Awuraji Mariam, by Police Commissioner Abiodun Alamutu.

The Ogun state police command paraded the suspects on Thursday, Feb. 29. Photo Credit: The Nigerian Police

He admitted to being part of a group of ritualists that focused on targeting women, killing them, and profiting from the sale of their body parts for money rituals.

As reported by Daily Trust, the police command in Ogun State apprehended and presented several individuals from a criminal group, including Moses Abidemi Awuraji, Oluwo Samuel Monday, Peter Oluwalolese, Jamiu Yusuf, Akinwunmi Ifatosin, Sheriff Agbai, and Osojieahen Alioneitouria.

Who is the victim?

These individuals stand accused of the murder of Sulaimon Adijat, a 35-year-old woman, purportedly for the sake of a money-making ritual.

One of the suspects, Adebayo, who had been evading authorities, was eventually captured.

He confessed to joining the gang in September of the previous year and admitted to being involved in the killings of seven women.

During the presentation of the suspects, Alamutu, a police representative, revealed that Adebayo was apprehended on Friday, February 23, at his hiding place.

Allegedly, Adebayo collaborated with Moses Abidemi Awuraji, who is identified as an herbalist, in executing the murders as part of a money-making scheme.

Alamutu said:

“The suspects strangulated their victims to death and dismembered their body parts and sold to Oluwo Monday Samuel and Alfa Ariwo (who is still at large) for ritual purposes.

“The three suspects confessed to the killing of 10 different ladies at the Igbo Olomi residence of Moses Abidemi.”

Adebayo described how he enticed and murdered the victims, stating that he sourced them through his MyChat dating app whenever Moses Abidemi Awuraji requested human body parts from him.

The police command stated that they are diligently striving to identify additional victims. They encouraged the public to come forward with photos of missing relatives to aid in their investigation.

