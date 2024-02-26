Students of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education in Port Harcourt woke up to a huge surprise on Saturday morning, February 24

They found a premature baby of about six months dead in front of a female hostel and covered with a cloth

According to the spokesperson for the university, Dr Ngozi Okiridu, the matter was reported to the police

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - A premature baby was found dead in front of a female hostel at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education in Port Harcourt in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers state.

As reported by The Punch, the male child was discovered on Saturday morning, February 24.

According to some students, the baby dumped in covered clothes is between six and seven months old.

A student who spoke on condition of anonymity said:

“I woke up in the morning and started hearing noise everywhere and I rushed out.

“Only for me to see gathering and looking further, I saw a forming baby of about six months inside a hole with blood all over and the placenta.

“The person who did that removed the baby on Saturday morning.”

The spokesperson for the university, Dr Ngozi Okiridu, disclosed that the matter has been reported to the Rivers state police command.

“The baby was buried. We are not sure if it is a student that did that. But the police are handling the matter because we reported it to them.”

