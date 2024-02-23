The suspended UNICAL professor has shared new details regarding his affairs with the diploma graduate who allegedly landed him in trouble

Cyril Ndifon revealed to the court the agreement he had with the graduate who accused him of sexual harassment

This came after the high court in Abuja granted him bail and asked the professor to pay N250 million while his lawyer was asked to pay N50 million

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The suspended Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Calabar, Cyril Ndifon, said he opened up on his relationship with the diploma graduate.

As reported by The Punch, Ndifon disclosed that he had a consensual relationship with a diploma graduate identified as TKJ (name withheld based on the order of the court to protect her) he was accused of sexually harassing.

The professor and his lawyer are undergoing trial on four amended charges, including allegations of sexual harassment and obstruction of justice, The Nation reported.

Also joined in the matter is his lawyer, Sunny Anyanwu, who was alleged to have harassed TKJ and asked her to shun the ICPC’s invitation.

TKJ who is the ICPC’s star witness had during her testimony accused the professor of demanding her virginity and coerced her into performing oral sex for admission into the LLB program at the institution.

However, in a copy of the no-case submission filed by the Prof’s lawyer, Joe Agi (SAN) sighted by The Punch on Thursday, February 22, Ndifon urged the court to discharge and acquit him.

He added that the series of chats suggested a consensual relationship between them.

In the chats, the professor noted that they conveyed their love, affection, and concern for each other’s safety.

Ndifon made this revelation after an Abuja Federal High Court released him on bail at N250 million and also with two sureties.

Sex for grade: Demands of law students from UNICAL

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian law students under the umbrella of LAWSAN demanded the public condemnation of the alleged sexual harassment against UNICAL's Ndifon.

Speaking on behalf of the students, the national director of student rights, Richard Solomon, said the law students had forwarded a letter to the management demanding immediate action.

According to Solomon, aside from public condemnation, the union wants the management to ensure that all those involved in the allegation are brought before the law.

