EFCC operatives have arrested a yet-to-be-ascertained number of students of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA)

The students were arrested after operatives from the ant-graft agency invaded some hostels at midnight on Wednesday, February 14

Videos of how EFCC operatives allegedly broke into rooms and arrested some FUTA students have continued to circulate on social media

Akure, Ondo state - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives have arrested some students of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo state during a midnight operation.

As reported by The Punch, the EFCC operatives invaded the students’ lodges at about 2 am on Wednesday, February 14.

Videos circulating on social media alleged that the anti-graft officers broke into rooms and arrested some FUTA students.

A social media user named J Brandy wrote:

“I thought they said EFCC should not raid at night again. This hostel (Celebrity Lodge, FUTA) is right behind mine. When will this endemic? EFCC (officials) moving like thieves at night!”

According to SaharaReporters, the students initially thought the EFCC operatives were kidnappers when they invaded their lodges around Orita Obele, Road block at about 2am, broke into rooms, and arrested some of them.

It was gathered that the anti-graft officers are from the EFCC Benin Zonal office.

A source said:

“The officials did not only destroy our properties, most of the students arrested were assaulted and brutalised. Even female students were assaulted.

“Adonai Lodge, Celebrity Lodge, Peace Apartment and others in Orita Obele, I’ll update you with more information later”

EFCC storms OAU hostels at midnight

Legit.ng earlier reported that no fewer than 70 OAU students were arrested in a massive raid on hostels by the EFCC officials.

The anti-graft agency stormed the Fine Touch and Superb hostels in Oduduwa Estate around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, November 1. The Students’ Union President, Abass Ojo, who confirmed the incident said the union had details of “72 students picked up from the hostel with phones and cars taken away.”

According to the students, the EFCC officials left the Ile-Ife area for their zonal office in Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

