The Lead Pastor of Refinery Church International, Harrison Ayintete said Christians owe their pastors' salary

Some Nigerians have taken to social media to register their displeasure over Pastor Ayintete's statement

The clergyman explained that according to the bible, 1 Timothy 5:18, "...the labourer is worthy of his reward“

Akure, Ondo state - Nigerians have reacted to the claim made by the Lead Pastor of Refinery Church International, Harrison Ayintete, that Christians owe their pastors salaries.

Pastor Ayintete said responsible believers know it is their duty to pay salaries to their man of God.

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @Preacherrapper on Tuesday, February 20.

Backing up his claim with the bible, the clergyman quoted 1 Timothy 5:18, where the bible stated that “The labourer is worthy of his reward“.

The Refinery Church pastor wrote:

“You owe your pastor salary!

“A responsible believer knows God pays his pastor through him or her.

” For the scripture saith, Thou shalt not muzzle the ox that treadeth out the corn. And, The labourer is worthy of his reward“

“1 Timothy 5:18 KJV

“That’s simple Bible!”

Nigerians react

@ayinla_mayowa1, said:

Fraudsters on pulpit are just so easy to identify these days.

Jesus and Thomas were Carpenters.

Paul was a Tent maker and a Pharisee.

Peter, Andrew, James and John were Fishermen.

Matthew was a Tax Collector.

Simon was an Activist.

Even Thomas, Nathaniel and Philip worked as Fishermen at some point.

These men NEVER depended on money given to them by their followers but instead they use their own contribution to take care of their followers.

But Reverend Harrison Ayintete believes his parishioners owe him a salary. Lol.

@Lefemariey

I dunno if you saw, but they are calling you a yahoo yahoo pastor in the quotes. They said you're A pulpit hustler and fraudster preacher.

@DavinJavin

How many of the responsible believers who worship In your church can afford this watch and suit you wear when preaching to them?

@Dancrusoe10

Any believer that has a problem with this , should just go and serve Sango

@tykeiy

U guys make defending Christianity difficult. Look at how he said it like we are obligated to pay him money by all means. Get something doing sir, stop leaving on expenses of the poor congregation.

@officialkhypo

You deserve to be paid salary but you preach against paying church ushers, keyboardists, drummers and cleaners telling them "your reward is in heaven"

