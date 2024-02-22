Lagos state government announced plans to relocate the popular Computer Village in Ikeja to a new location

The government said the present location of the market was meant for residential areas according to the state's master plan and revealed that the market would now be moved to Kantagua in Abule-Egba

The officials promise a transparent and inclusive transition, assuring the traders that their best interests would be kept in mind

The Lagos state government has announced that it would move the traders in the Ikeja computer village, a popular electronics market, to a new location in Kantagua, Abule-Egba.

The government said the relocation was part of its urban regeneration and development plan, and that there was no going back on the decision.

Lagos state plans to relocate Computer Village in Ikeja as its present location is meant for residential buildings

The special adviser to the state on eGIS and Urban Development, Dr. Olajide Babatunde, made this known on Tuesday, during an inspection tour of the Ikeja Computer Village.

He was, according to a report by the Vanguard, accompanied by the top management of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LABSCA, led by the General Manager, Arc. Gbolahan Oki.

Babatunde said the state government was committed to restoring the master plan of , which he said was being degraded and distorted by the commercial activities in the Computer Village.

He said the area was originally designated as a residential area, and that the government would not allow the distortion to continue.

He said the new location in Kantagua would have world-class facilities such as schools, hospitals, clinics, hotels, banking facilities, warehouses, storage rooms, and others, which would make shopping more conducive and befitting of the mega city status of Lagos.

His statement read:

"The present administration led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is committed to the restoration of the master plan of Lagos which is being degraded and distorted. The relocation of computer village presently in Ikeja to Kantagua in Abule- Egba area of the state is in progress and when fully completed will boast of world class facilities."

He added that the relocation of the market would be transparent and consultative, and that the government would carry along all the relevant stakeholders, including the market associations and property owners in the area.

