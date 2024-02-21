Some criminal elements who disturb the peace of Lagosians returning from work at night, have been nabbed

A phone accessories seller and a factory worker were arrested by the operatives of the Lagos police command, during a patrol at night

The suspects, according to the police, snatched a lady’s phone and handbag but met their waterloo on Tuesday night, February 20

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Ikeja, Lagos state - The operatives of the Lagos state police command have arrested two robbery suspects following a distress call.

Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the arrest of the two notorious night robbers along the Oregun area of Lagos state. Photo credit: @LagosPoliceNG

Source: Facebook

Police nab two suspected robbers in Lagos

The state police public relations officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known on Wednesday, February 21, in a post shared on the Force's X account.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Hundeyin said the suspects, Praise Ebube ‘male’ aged 25, a phone accessories seller in Obalende, Lagos, and Ogbonna Michael ‘m’ aged 21, a factory worker at Billings Way, Oregun, Lagos were arrested on Tuesday night, February 20.

He noted that the police received a call that some persons had snatched a lady’s phone and handbag. The officers swung into action, arrested the suspects and recovered the victim’s belongings from them as they were attempting to flee the scene.

Hundeyin tweeted:

"Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) while on night patrol yesterday, 20th February, 2024, responded to a distress call that some persons had snatched a lady’s phone and handbag.

"The operatives arrested the suspects, Praise Ebube ‘m’ aged 25, a phone accessories seller in Obalende, Lagos, and Ogbonna Michael ‘m’ aged 21, a factory worker at Billings Way, Oregun, Lagos at about 8:30p.m and recovered the victim’s belongings from them, as they were attempting to flee the scene.

"Another victim (name withheld) has identified one of the suspects, Praise Ebube, as having robbed him of a Vivo mobile phone worth N105,000,00 at knifepoint at about 10pm in the same area on the 24th January, 2024."

Police arrest fake DSS officer, 306 suspects in Abuja

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that CP Benneth C. Igweh, the commissioner of police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), led the tactical teams of the command in the newly launched Operation Velvet to raid a marked black spot, Gidan Dambe, in the Dei-Dei-Zuba axis. No fewer than 307 suspects were arrested.

This was made known in a statement issued on Monday, February 12, by SP Josephine Adeh, police public relations officer and shared on the Force X account, accompanied by pictures of the suspects.

Adeh disclosed that an English Pistol with 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition was recovered from one Ibrahim Tukur, who claimed to be a DSS personnel.

Source: Legit.ng