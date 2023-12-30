The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has asked oil companies to prioritize local refineries in crude supplies

The Commission directed the oil companies to begin the supply of 483,500 barrels per day from January 2024

The Dangote refinery will receive the largest share of 325,000 barrels daily from the oil firms

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has ordered oil companies in Nigeria to supply about 483,000 barrels of crude oil daily to local refineries for the next six months beginning January 2024.

The initiative is part of Nigeria’s efforts to ensure regular supply to local refiners for domestic consumption.

List of local refineries to begin production in 2024

About six local refineries are expected to begin production in the coming year, including the 650,000-capacity Dangote refinery and Nigeria’s three refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna.

The Dangote refinery has received about four million barrels of crude oil out of the six million promised by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Legit.ng reported earlier that Africa’s largest refinery received another one million barrels shipment on Thursday, December 29, 2023.

Dangote refinery to receive the largest share

According to recently published crude supply obligations guidelines by NUPRC, the Dangote refinery will receive the largest supply of 325,000 barrels daily.

Data from the Commission shows that six refineries have a refining capacity of 864,500 barrels daily and are expected to begin operation in 2024.

Reports say oil producers must supply more than half of crude requirements to meet the daily refining capacities.

Other refineries meant to benefit from the crude oil supply are the Warri and the Port Harcourt refineries, which are expected to begin production in 2024.

Others are the Waltersmith, OPAC, and Niger Delta Petroleum Refinery, which will receive 10,000 barrels of crude oil daily.

