Concerned about the economic situation causing widespread hunger in the nation, Hon. Phili Agbese has cancelled his birthday

The lawmaker said his decision became necessary because he was in solidarity with the Nigerian people in these hard times

He stressed that this time calls for deep reflection rather than extravagant celebrations

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - Chief Philip Agbese, the lawmaker for Ado, Okpokwu, and Ogbadibo federal constituency in Benue state, has decided to cancel his upcoming birthday celebration planned for February 25th.

In a personal statement, Agbese acknowledged that while his birthday is a significant occasion, he believes this year warrants adjustments due to the prevailing circumstances.

Hon. Agbese represents the Ado, Okpokwu, and Ogbadibo federal constituencies. Photo Credit: Hon. Philip Agbese

Source: Twitter

According to the statement, he said:

"February 25th is a very special day for me as it marks my birth anniversary. Every year, it affords me the opportunity for introspection and to express gratitude to God for the gift of life.

"In as much as this is a thing of joy and many want it marked with pomp and pageantry, however, this year's celebration comes with an exception because of the inevitability of hardship, suffering and anguish in the country.

"Of what use is a lavish celebration when Nigerians can barely feed? What is the essence of merriment with the elites when those who voted for me at the grassroots live in fear, hunger and toil?"

Lawmaker acknowledges sufferings of Nigerians

He mentioned that he felt it essential to clarify briefly before his birthday. The politician preferred modesty and indicated his desire to celebrate his birthday quietly, without any extravagant celebration.

He emphasised that this period is more about serious contemplation than lavish festivities.

Agbese said:

"On this note, therefore, I want to urge my friends, colleagues and associates to kindly channel their resources to their families, communities, constituents and the most vulnerable among us. Share my love with them.

"Finally, the book of Ecclesiastes 7:3 says "Sorrow is better than laughter, because sober reflection is good for the heart." I will be taking this time to pray for our dear nation, myself and other leaders. I urge you all to do likewise."

APC workers threaten protest over economic hardship

In another report, APC workers have expressed concerns about their well-being amidst the country's economic difficulties, arguing that the N35,000 wage increase is inadequate.

They request improved housing and additional allowances, citing the exorbitant cost of living.

In response, the APC's national publicity secretary, Barrister Felix Morka, emphasized the party's focus on addressing internal matters.

Source: Legit.ng