Federal civil servants caught leaking sensitive documents would now be punished severely, the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation has said

This was confirmed in a memo recently released with fresh stipulations of the penalty involved if anyone was found wanting

According to the memo, documents would now be digitalised to reduce the risk of leaks and unauthorised circulation

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government, led by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, has initiated measures to prevent public disclosure of sensitive government documents.

Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, addressed this issue in a memo posted on the office's website, dated February 19, 2024, expressing concern over the embarrassing leaks and declaring them unacceptable.

The memo with the document number HCSF/3065/VI/189 reads:

“It has been observed with dismay, the increase in the cases of leakage of sensitive official documents in Ministries, Departments and Agencies. This is very embarrassing to the government and therefore unacceptable."

FG to digitalise documents

The memo detailed plans to address a concerning trend, urging permanent secretaries to accelerate the transition to a digital workflow system and implement an efficient Enterprise Content Management Solution.

This shift aims to minimise the physical handling of official documents, thus mitigating the risk of leaks and unauthorised circulation.

Additionally, permanent secretaries were instructed to caution staff against disclosing or sharing official information and documents.

The memo concluded:

“Any officer caught engaging in such unbecoming act will be severely dealt with in line with the relevant provisions of the Public Service Rules and other extant circulars.”

Antecedents behind new FG directive

Recently, there's been a notable increase in the exposure of sensitive government documents to the public.

A memo from George Akume, the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, disclosed plans to allocate N500 as allowances to members of the tripartite committee on minimum wage established by the Federal Government.

Another memo, allegedly from Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance, outlined a significant subsidy for Hajj expenses.

Both memos have sparked outrage among Civil Society Organisations and organised labour, prompting calls for investigations into these allocations.

