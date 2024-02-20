The Nigerian government is set to begin the training of 270,000 Nigerians in technical skills with its 3MTT programme

The minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, says the candidates will be announced on February 29, 2024

The programme is the Nigerian government's efforts to train three million Nigerians via its 3MTT programme

Another batch of 270,000 Nigerians will join the Nigerian government's 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme by February 29, 2024.

The minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, disclosed this on Monday, February 19, 2024.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani Credit: Bosun Tijani/LinkedIn

Source: Facebook

Bosun Tijani sets date for new batch

The minister revealed this as he announced the end of the scheme's first phase, which aimed to empower three million Nigerians with technical skills.

In an update on X, Tijani said that the successful candidates for the second phase will be announced on Thursday, February 29, 2024, with project training beginning in March.

He noted that the first cohort, 30,000, underwent intensive training programmes across 12 skill areas in the last few months.

He highlighted Nigeria's lessons from its first phase and revealed its intention to improve with every new cohort.

1,400 organisations to train Nigerians on tech skills

He said:

"As we move into the next phase of an additional 270,000 fellows to be trained over the next 18 months, we are encouraged by the growing support from partners and stakeholders in our journey to deliver 3 million technical talents by 2027."

According to the minister, over 1,400 organisations are interested in taking candidates from the programme's first cohort. In contrast, phase 2 of the ministry's programme will be spread across 3 cohorts and is expected to end by September 2025.

Nigeria set to export tech talent to rival India, others

According to a BusinessDay report, Nigeria aims to become an exporter of tech talent to rival countries like India with the 3MTT scheme.

The program will equip Nigerians with tech skills, including Software Development, UI/UX Design, Data Analysis and Visualisation, Quality Assurance, Product Management, Data Science, Animation, AI/Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, Game Development, Cloud Computing, and Dev Ops.

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Bosun Tijani, the minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, revealed that over 1 million applications have been received for its Three Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme.

The minister announced the development via his post on X's (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, November 6, 2023.

FG opens application to recruit 3 million Nigerians

Legit. ng reported that the Nigerian government had opened an application portal for phase one of the Three Million Technical (3MTT) programme.

Bosun Tijani, the minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, opened the portal for the programme on Friday, October 13, 2023.

Tijani stated that a crucial part of the programme is building Nigeria's tech talent pool as a backbone to boost its digital economy and position it as a net tech exporter.

