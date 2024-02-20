Residents in the command area of Lagos State's Alimosho Local Government have been urged to seek alternative routes following heavy rainfall that has led to flooding on main roads

The rain, occurring between 2 am and 5 am in certain areas and affecting the entire state, persisted until just before 10 am on Tuesday

Those in the Command area were explicitly warned against using the Command bridge because floodwaters submerged it

Residents of the Command Area in Alimosho Local Government of Lagos State were left stranded, along with their vehicles, as a flood inundated the main bridge in the area on Tuesday.

Images and videos, as seen by Legit.ng, showed the residents trying to move through the flooded route while carrying out their usual tasks.

According to Vanguard, Ibrahim Farinloye, public relations officer, confirmed that efforts are underway to rescue those trapped by the flood.

According to Sahara Reporters, Farinloye said:

“The residents of Command Area are urged to take alternative routes by avoiding Command and the near areas as flood have overran the bridge. NEMA, Fire Service and Police are working to get trapped people out of the area presently.”

NEMA advisory to Lagosians

Meanwhile, the official X page of NEMA, as seen by Legit.ng, wrote:

"Lagos residents are urged to take caution and use alternative routes as flash floods are occuring due to high volume of rainfall

"NEMA, LASEMA Fire Service, Police and other Stakeholders are working to get people out of High risk areas."

After enduring weeks of scorching heat, Lagos residents finally found relief as heavy rain poured down on Tuesday.

However, their joy turned to dismay as floods engulfed parts of the city, including some scenic communities.

One affected area, the Abattoir neighbourhood in Agege, felt the brunt of the flooding's impact.

