Jubilation erupted after a heavily pregnant woman gave birth at the Onipanu Bus Stop along Ikorodu Road in Lagos

It was gathered that LASEMA officials assisted the pregnant woman in the safe delivery of a baby boy after she unexpectedly went into labour

LASEMA officials stabilised and subsequently moved the woman with her son to the nearest hospital for proper attention

Onipanu, Lagos state - A yet-to-be-identified pregnant woman gave birth to a baby boy after she unexpectedly went into labour while waiting to board a bus at Onipanu, Somolu local government area of Lagos state.

As reported by Vanguard, the incident happened at about 9.30 am on Monday, February 19.

Eyewitnesses said the heavily pregnant woman slumped to the ground before bystanders rushed to assist her to safety and contacted the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA) para-medics of the Lagos Response Team (LRT)

An eyewitness, simply identified as Fredrick said:

“The LRT and the agency’s paramedics moved in swiftly in collaboration with some market women at the bus stop, provided a temporary makeshift in ensuring the safe delivery of the baby and the well-being of the mother.”

Fortunately, the woman successfully delivered a baby boy amidst jubilation for safe delivery.

According to The Nation, LASEMA officials safely delivered the woman of her baby, stabilised and subsequently moved with her son to the nearest hospital for proper attention.

Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, who confirmed the event, commended the gallant effort of the officers who promptly ensured medical assistance.

“The agency officials after stabilizing the mother and newborn infant were quickly transported to the nearest hospital for further medical care and attention.”

