Nigerian Catholic clerics have disapproved of Pope Francis’s approval of same-sex marriage

This development further causes acrimony and division in the Catholic hierarchy, mounting further pressure on the Vatican

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) said the decision at the Vatican was against the order of God and nature

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Nigerian Catholic Bishops have voiced their opposition to Pope Francis’ stance on blessing same-sex couples, suggesting it could imply Church approval of same-sex marriage.

During the inaugural session of the 2024 First Plenary Assembly of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) in Abuja, President Most Rev. Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji highlighted that statements from the Holy See typically aim to strengthen unity and harmony regarding doctrine, morals, and liturgy.

Catholics in Nigeria said they would not be conforming to same-sex marriage. Photo Credit: Franco Origlia

Source: Getty Images

However, the recent Fiducia Supplicans declaration deviated from this intent, causing discord and undermining the Church’s unity and universality.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

As quoted by Daily Trust, Ugorji said:

“We must sincerely admit that the Declaration, Fiducia Supplicans (On the Pastoral Meaning of Blessings), issued on 18th December, 2023, by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, has added to our pains.”

“While the document prohibits liturgical blessings for same-sex couples, it recommends at the same time spontaneous pastoral blessings for couples in irregular situations including the blessing of same-sex couples."

“We shouldn’t be conformed to this world”, says Nigerian Catholics

The cleric emphasised that pastoral blessings for same-sex couples should not be given alongside civil union ceremonies, nor should they be connected to them in any way.

He said such blessings must not include elements typical of a wedding, such as clothing, gestures, or specific words.

He pointed out that the document’s ambiguous wording led to varied reactions from Episcopal Conferences and individual Bishops worldwide, including acceptance, scepticism, and outright rejection.

The document’s publication caused shock, outrage, and disbelief among the faithful in Nigeria, other parts of Africa, and globally.

Many devout Catholics questioned how a Priest could bless same-sex couples in a permanent sinful union without causing confusion and scandal in their communities.

He said:

“In the midst of this confusion and pushback, we must, as Pastors with the pastoral task of safeguarding the deposit of faith in its purity and integrity, uphold the teaching of the Church based on Holy Scripture and Tradition.

“We shouldn’t be conformed to this world but be transformed by renewing your minds, so we may discern what the will of God is, what is good and acceptable and perfect.

"We must continue to teach our faithful that there is no possibility of blessing same-sex couples or same-sex unions in the Church in Africa."

Senior Vatican archbishop makes case for celibacy rule, backs married Catholic priesthood

In another report, a top advisor to Pope Francis at the Vatican, Archbishop Charles Scicluna, has publicly called for the review of the celibacy rule for priests.

In an interview with Maltan media, the trusted advisor of the Pope said priests have permission to marry.

His assertions come some days after the Vatican approved the union of same-sex marriage in Catholic.

Source: Legit.ng