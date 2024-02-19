President Bola Ahmed Tinubu continues to suffer backlash over his harsh economic policies and decisions

Since he emerged as president, Nigeria's economy has been at its lowest, with daily inflation and weak currency

In an online debate about his policies, an old video of the president when he was an aspirant resurfaced where he jokingly dodged a question on his economic plans for Nigeria

A resurfaced video featuring President Bola Ahmed Tinubu evading questions about his economic strategies for Nigeria has gained significant attention online.

The video, originally from a Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) annual event preceding the 2023 elections, has gone viral amid growing concerns over the country's economic decline since Tinubu took office on May 29, 2023.

In the video footage, Osasuyi Dirisu, a prominent figure within the NESG, urged Tinubu to communicate his economic strategies and visions for Nigeria in the event of assuming the presidency.

Tinubu replied to Osasuyi, saying he would only provide brief responses.

How Tinubu dodged questions on economic policies

Tinubu said he would kick off the event as the first speaker and joked about not wanting rivals from opposing political parties to borrow his ideas.

He said:

"I don't want to sit here and reveal all my strategy. I'm the first speaker among the three of us running (for office).

"So, the will spy on me. So, you will have a limited answer here (today). Another day you can bring me back..."

However, since Tinubu's emergence as President, Nigeria's economic situation has been shambled as he continues to blame the previous administration led by his friend and associate, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, for leaving him an empty treasury and a weak economy.

Economic Hardship: Atiku slams Tinubu, reveals 4 policies to rescue Nigeria

In another report, PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar accused President Bola Tinubu of hurriedly putting together the new policy FX management policy without proper plans.

The former vice president said Tinubu's administration failed to anticipate or downplay the consequences of its action.

Atiku suggested four policy prescriptions he said would rescue Nigeria from its present economic downturn.

