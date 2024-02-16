Former presidential aide to Muhammadu Buhari said Nigerians may not fully understand all the reasons behind the sealing off of the Sahad Stores

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) sealed off the well-known supermarket in the Garki area of Abuja.

According to Ahmed, Sahad Stores is one of the best in Abuja as their prices can stay for months unchanged

FCT, Abuja - Bashir Ahmad, the Special Assistant to former President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital Communications, has reacted to the sealing of Sahad Store, a well-known supermarket in the Garki area of Abuja.

Ahmad said he doesn’t think there are many supermarkets with better prices than Sahad Store in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The former Buhari’s aide stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @BashirAhmaad on Friday, February 16.

He added that prices at Salad Stores can stay for months, unlike other stores that frequently adjust their prices.

He, however, said the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) knows better than most Nigerians.

“While one may not fully understand all the reasons behind the sealing off of the Sahad Stores, but they are one of the best in this Abuja. I don’t think there are many supermarkets with better prices than them. Prices there can stay for months, unlike many other stores that frequently adjust their prices almost on a daily basis.

“It is worth noting that the government’s regulators know deeply and better than most of the majority.”

Nigerians react

First off, we don't really know why it was shut down and we shouldn't jump to conclusions. Everyone that has been to that place knows they got the best price.

It has to be sth else probably, but not related to price. Everyone here has testified about their leniency on pricing and I doubt if we all can come up with a singular falsity at this time. The authority in charge and off course Sahad will release to the public the situation at hand.

1 out of unknown reasons… an individual bought out all bags of sugar from the store last 3 weeks which instantly caused a crazy hike in the price of sugar. ‍♀️

But yes they have the best price across all supermarkets/convenient stores in Abuja.

Gaskiya fa I still don't understand cause it has always being consistent with their prices over the years.

Probably Sahad Stores has joined the bandwagon of inflating prices on daily basis. I have never seen this sort of price inflation in my life.

Tinubu’s govt seals off top Abuja store

Legit.ng earlier reported that the FCCPC sealed the Sahad Store on Friday, February 16. This is coming 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu unveiled plans to tackle factors responsible for the food crisis.

The supermarket was accused of shortchanging customers by charging prices other than the price tag on the shelves.

The enforcement was led by FCCPC acting executive vice chairman, Adamu Ahmed Abdullahi.

Source: Legit.ng