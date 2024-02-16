Former president Goodluck Jonathan said the sad part of his late elder sister's-death was that it was her aged mother who was mourning her.

Jonathan said he was in London, United Kingdom when Madam Obebhatein Jonathan died at the age of 70

He urged clergymen and Nigerians to please pray for his mother so that she can go through the trauma

Otuoke, Bayelsa state - Former President Goodluck Jonathan said the death of his elder sister, Madam Obebhatein Jonathan has traumatised their aged mother, Mama Eunice Afeni-Jonathan.

Jonathan said one unpleasant aspect of his late sister’s death was that it left his mother traumatized, The Punch reported.

He stated this at her funeral at Otuoke in the Ogbia local government area of Bayelsa state on Friday, February 16.

Jonathan, who said he received the sad news while he was in London, United Kingdom urged Nigerians to continue to pray for his mother

“My elder sister died at a time that we can gather these celebrities to celebrate her, but that our mother is to mourn her is the nasty aspect of the whole thing.

“My mother has lost her first child that ought to mourn her when God calls her. I have to sincerely thank the Bayelsa State First Lady and other women who came around her because I was then in London.

“If you knew what she used to be and what she is now, you would know that she is still traumatised. So continue to pray for my mum. God will see us through. I thank you.”

Jonathan loses elder sister

Legit.ng earlier reported that Madam Obebhatein, elder sister to Jonathan died at the age of seventy (70). She passed on to the great beyond on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, after a brief illness.

In a statement issued by Jonathan’s media office, the deceased popularly known as Amissi was a retired teacher, businesswoman, a loving mother and grandmother who lived a dedicated life of service to God and humanity.

The burial has been scheduled for Friday, February 16, 2024, stressing that the details of the funeral rites would be announced by the family. The deceased is survived by three children, siblings, including ex-President Jonathan, and her mother Mama Eunice Afeni-Jonathan.

