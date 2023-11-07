The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted heavy rainfall in 15 states across the country

The agency warned residents of Lagos, Ogun, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and ten other southern states to expect heavy rainfall

This was disclosed in the agency's Multi-Hazard Impact-Based Weather Forecast Bulletin on Monday, November 6

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Residents of Lagos, Rivers, Bayelsa, and 12 other States have been warned to expect heavy rainfall on Tuesday, November 7.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) gave the warning in its Multi-Hazard Impact-Based Weather Forecast Bulletin issued on 6th November, for 7th to 9th November, 2023, The Nation reported.

Lagos, Ogun, Rivers and 12 other states Warned of Heavy Rainfall Photo Credits: Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto, Adeyinka Yusuf/Anadolu Agency Read

Source: Getty Images

According to NiMet, in the next three days, there are good chances of extremely high temperatures in some northern states.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The agency also stated that very strong winds may affect 13 states.

“Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected over parts of Kwara, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Ogun, Lagos, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Imo, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Taraba, and Cross River States on Tuesday 7th November 2023 (0000 – 2359hrs).

“Low to moderate rainfall is also expected over parts of Kaduna, the FCT, Nasarawa, Plateau, Anambra, Kogi, Benue, Ebonyi, Oyo and Adamawa States.

“There are good chances of moderate to heavy rainfall anticipated on Wednesday 8th November (0000 – 2359hrs), over parts of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Imo, Cross River, Abia, and Akwa Ibom States.

NiMet releases list of 21 states expected to witness heavy rain in next 24 hours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that NiMet predicted that there will be heavy rainfall in about 21 states in the country on Friday, September 8.

The weather forecast released by NiMet on Thursday, September 7, indicates that some parts of Kwara and Niger states will witness heavy rainfall on Friday.

Legit.ng gathers that 20 other states listed by the agency will experience moderate to heavy rainfalls.

NEMA alert: Cameroon opens Lagdo Dam

Legit.ng also reported that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) received an alert over a looming flood on the banks of River Benue.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued the alert in a letter dated August 21. The letter said the Cameroonian government planned to “open the flood gates of the Lagdo Dam on the Benue River in days ahead”.

Source: Legit.ng