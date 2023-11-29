Isah Babayo was elected on Wednesday, November 29, by the members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, to serve as the new speaker

This comes barely a week after the court of appeal sacked the previous speaker, Abubakar Suleiman

The House, in a fresh election conducted on Wednesday, also elected Ahmed Abdullahi as the deputy speaker

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Bauchi state, Bauchi - On Wednesday, November 29, Babayo Akuyam, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker representing the Hardawa constituency, emerged as the new Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly.

Babayo Akuyam is the new speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly. Photo credit: Isah Babayo

Bauchi elects new speaker, deputy after appeal court's judgment

The parliament also elected Ahmed Abdullahi, the lawmaker representing Dass Constituency in Dass local government as the Assembly's deputy speaker, Channels TV reported.

Wednesday’s election comes barely five days after the appeal court in Abuja sacked Abubakar Suleiman, the Assembly's previous speaker, representing Ningi Central Constituency.

The appellate court in its judgment delivered on Friday, November 24, also ordered a rerun in 10 polling units in Ningi central constituency, creating a vacuum in the speakership position.

The new deputy speaker replaces Jamilu Dahiru of Bauchi Central constituency who was also sacked by the Court of Appeal.

As reported by Daily Trust, both of them were elected through a consensus vote and have been sworn in.

Appeal court sacks Kaduna assembly speaker, details emerge

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the appeal court sitting in Abuja invalidated the election of Honourable Yusuf Dahiru Liman, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

In its judgment, the appellate court sacked the APC candidate and ordered a re-run in five polling units.

This comes after Hon Solomon Nuhu Katuka of the PDP filed a petition before the tribunal challenging the election of the speaker, who represents Makera constituency in the House of Assembly.

Court of Appeal sacks all 16 PDP lawmakers in Plateau state

Similarly, Legit.ng reported on Saturday, November 25, that the Court of Appeal in Abuja sacked Nannim Langyi of the PDP as the lawmaker representing the Langtang north-north constituency in the Plateau state House of Assembly.

In a unanimous judgment, the appellate court declared Nimchak Nansak of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner.

The three-member panel of justices of the appeal court set aside the tribunal’s verdict and ruled that Langyi was not qualified to have contested the election.

