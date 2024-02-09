Dr Idris Abdulazeez Dutsen Tanshi, an Islamic cleric in Bauchi, has been declared wanted by the police

It was gathered that the renowned cleric was declared wanted for committing contempt of court

Sheikh Idris, who has been on trial since 2022 for allegedly making blasphemous remarks, is now facing further accusations

Bauchi State Police Command has issued a warrant for the arrest of Dr Idris Abdulazeez Dutsen Tanshi, an Islamic cleric in Bauchi, on the grounds of purportedly showing disrespect towards the court.

This update was confirmed in the special police gazette bulletin released on Thursday, February 8.

As quoted by Daily Trust, the bulletin reads:

“If seen, arrest and hand over to the nearest police station or to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, Bauchi State Command, or call 08151849417, 09048226246.

“A handsome reward awaits any person(s) with information leading to his arrest.”

Antecedents of Sheikh Idris case

Sheikh Idris, who has been facing trial since 2022 over accusations of making blasphemous statements, is also confronted with additional charges.

These include inciting public disturbance and insulting religious beliefs brought forward by the State Attorney General, Commissioner for Justice, and the Police at the Chief Magistrate Court.

During one of his sermons, Idris suggested the possibility of going into exile due to threats he claimed to be receiving from the state governor, Bala Mohammed.

