Former president Muhammadu Buhari's former appointee, Boss Mustapha, appeared in court on Tuesday, February 13

Legit.ng reports that Mustapha testified in the ongoing trial of erstwhile CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele

The EFCC, in an amended charge before the court, alleged that Emefiele illegally obtained $6.2 million by impersonating Mustapha

FCT, Abuja - Boss Mustapha, the immediate past secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), was at the federal capital territory (FCT) high court, Abuja, on Tuesday, February 13.

As reported by TVC, Mustapha appeared as the prosecution’s witness to testify in his reported involvement in the $6.2 million alleged fraud case against the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The EFCC is prosecuting Emefiel. Boss Mustapha Meffy and Bubu

According to The Cable, Mustapha said he knew nothing about the transaction until he left office.

He also stated that former president Muhammadu Buhari did not approve $6.2 million for election observers.

Mustapha noted that the Nigerian government has no business with the payment of foreign election observers.

Under cross-examination, the erstwhile SGF noted that the business of election observers is that of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Buhari’s signature forged - Mustapha

Furthermore, The Nation noted that Mustapha said the signature of Buhari was forged by those who withdrew $6,230,000 from the CBN on February 8, 2023.

Mustapha reportedly said his signature was also forged.

