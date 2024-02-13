Recruitment: Federal Fire Service Warns Applicants of Job Scammers
- Federal Fire Service (FFS) said it does not have employment agents helping with its ongoing recruitment
- The Service advised applicants not to pay money to anyone, stating that Federal Fire Service jobs are free
- The FFS PRO said applicants should rely on official announcements for accurate and up-to-date information regarding Federal Fire Service recruitment
FCT, Abuja - Federal Fire Service said unsuspecting applicants are being extorted by some persons who claim to be employment agents for the Service.
The Service said applicants should be aware that there is nothing like Service agents or Recruitment, describing the information as fake
The NPRO, ACF P O Abraham, disclosed this in a statement issued via FFS X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @Fedfireng, on Monday, February 12.
Abraham said the Federal Fire Service jobs are not for sale, hence, applicants are strongly advised not to pay money to anyone.
He urged the public to shun criminal elements/job racketeers, stating that any applicant who parts with his/her money for job purposes is doing so at his/her own risk.
The FFS PRO said applicants should rely on recognized channels for accurate and up-to-date information regarding Federal Fire Service recruitment.
Federal Fire Service announces recruitment
Legit.ng earlier reported that FFS invited applications from suitably qualified candidates for full-time appointments. This was contained in a statement issued by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) on its website.
Application commenced on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, and must be submitted online within Six (6) weeks from the date of publication.
According to the recruitment announcement, vacancies exist in two categories - INSPECTORATE CADRE and ASSISTANT CADRE.
Requirements include that applicants must be Nigerians by birth; possess the requisite qualifications, and be between the ages of 18 and 35 years. Height must not be less than 1.65m for males and 1.60m for females; Chest measurement must not be less than 0.87 for men; Computer literacy will be of added advantage etc
