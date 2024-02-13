Federal Fire Service (FFS) said it does not have employment agents helping with its ongoing recruitment

The Service advised applicants not to pay money to anyone, stating that Federal Fire Service jobs are free

The FFS PRO said applicants should rely on official announcements for accurate and up-to-date information regarding Federal Fire Service recruitment

FCT, Abuja - Federal Fire Service said unsuspecting applicants are being extorted by some persons who claim to be employment agents for the Service.

The Service said applicants should be aware that there is nothing like Service agents or Recruitment, describing the information as fake

Federal Fire Service say it has nothing like employment agents Photo Credit: Fedfireng

Source: Facebook

The NPRO, ACF P O Abraham, disclosed this in a statement issued via FFS X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @Fedfireng, on Monday, February 12.

Abraham said the Federal Fire Service jobs are not for sale, hence, applicants are strongly advised not to pay money to anyone.

He urged the public to shun criminal elements/job racketeers, stating that any applicant who parts with his/her money for job purposes is doing so at his/her own risk.

The FFS PRO said applicants should rely on recognized channels for accurate and up-to-date information regarding Federal Fire Service recruitment.

Federal Fire Service announces recruitment

Legit.ng earlier reported that FFS invited applications from suitably qualified candidates for full-time appointments. This was contained in a statement issued by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) on its website.

Application commenced on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, and must be submitted online within Six (6) weeks from the date of publication.

According to the recruitment announcement, vacancies exist in two categories - INSPECTORATE CADRE and ASSISTANT CADRE.

Requirements include that applicants must be Nigerians by birth; possess the requisite qualifications, and be between the ages of 18 and 35 years. Height must not be less than 1.65m for males and 1.60m for females; Chest measurement must not be less than 0.87 for men; Computer literacy will be of added advantage etc

