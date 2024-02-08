The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released fresh facts arrested General Overseer Apostle Theophilus Oloche Ebonyi

The anti-graft agency said Apostle Ebonyi acquired a hotel, a factory and other properties with subscribers’ funds

The man of God was arrested for allegedly defrauding his church members and other Nigerians using fake grants from the Ford Foundation

FCT, Abuja - Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have revealed how the General Overseer of Faith On The Rock Ministry International, Apostle Theophilus Oloche Ebonyi, acquired a hotel, pure water factory and other properties with subscribers’ funds.

The anti-graft agency said investigations showed that Ebonyi acquired a 23-room hotel, a pure water factory, two blocks of a Primary in Abuja.

EFCC says Pastor Oloche Ebonyi acquired a hotel, factory and other properties with fraud Photo credit: @officialEFCC

This was contained in a statement issued by the anti-graft agency via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @officialEFCC, on Wednesday, February 7.

The arrested clergyman also bought a two-bungalow office, a five-bedroom duplex and a live broadcast channel with studio equipment for his Theobarth Global Foundation

According to the EFCC, Apostle Ebonyi purchased the listed properties in Nyanya-Gwandara, New Karu and Karsana in Abuja with the proceeds of his fraudulent dealings.

General Overseer arrested over N1.3 billion fake grants

Legit.ng earlier reported that the EFCC operatives arrested Pastor Ebonyi for defrauding church members and other Nigerians using fake grants from the Ford Foundation to the tune of N1, 319,040,274.31 billion. EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale noted that Apostle Ebonyi would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

The cleric was traced and nabbed for defrauding his victims, comprising non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and individuals. He achieved this by advertising an intervention project through his NGO (Theobarth Global Foundation) claiming that the Ford Foundation was offering a grant of $20,000, 000. 000, to assist the less-privileged in the society.

Pastor Ebonyi was said to be reaching his subscribers on some social media platforms to market his spurious grant from the Ford Foundation.

